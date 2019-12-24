NYPD: Duo Sought After Attacking 74-Year-Old Over Parking Spot

What to Know Police are searching for a duo they say attacked a 74-year-old man who was sitting in his car following an argument over his parking spot in the Bronx.

According to NYPD, the incident took place around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 on Hoe Avenue in the Crotona Park East section of the borough. It was at that location when two unknown engaged in a verbal dispute with the 74-year-old, who was sitting in his car.

One of the individuals punched the man in the face -- causing a laceration to his cheek and lip, police say. Allegedly, the individual then showed a firearm and threatened the man.

The second individual sought punched the man in the face and took his cellphone, police say.

Both of the individuals subsequently fled the scene and the alleged victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police describe the first individual sought in connection to the incident as a man weighing around 160 pounds, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and with short close-cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing jeans.

Additionally, police describe the second individual sought as a woman weighing around 170 pounds, about 6 feet tall, with short hair and last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers and black pants. Police have released her surveillance photo and video.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57- PISTA. Tips can also be submitted at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.