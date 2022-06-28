NYPD: Duo Distracts Driver in NYC, Steals $25,000 From Backseat Purse

A duo distracted a woman in New York City by telling her that the vehicle she was in was struck by another -- all part of a scheme to steal a purse from the backseat that contained about $25,000, police said.

The bizarre incident took place on June 16, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Debevoise Street in Brooklyn.

It was on that day, according to police, that a 41-year-old woman was in her double-parked vehicle when an unidentified man walked up to her and distracted her by saying that the vehicle that went by struck hers.

Allegedly, it was at that point that the woman got out of her car to look if there was any damage. When she did this, another unidentified woman apparently opened the back passenger door and took a purse that belonged to the driver's 78-year-old mother which contained about $25,000 in cash, police said. The duo then fled.

Police describe the unknown man as being about 50 to 60 years of age, medium build and last seen wearing a tan suit jacket, blue button down shirt, gray shorts, tan kangol hat, dark shoes and a white face mask.

The unknown woman is described by police as being her 40s, with a thin build, and last seen wearing a black jacket or sweater, black pants, gray and white scarf, white sneakers, sunglasses and a blue face mask.

NYPD Crime Stoppers

Subsequently, on Monday, police released another photo of an additional individual sought in connection to the incident. This third person's role in the incident was not immediately clear, but the individual was seen wearing a blue hoodie, dark jeans and a blue face mask.

Police released surveillance video and photos (above).

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).