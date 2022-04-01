Crime and Courts

Bronx

NYPD Cop Probed for Possible Ties to ‘Shooting Boys' Gang: Sources

10 members of the Bronx-based Shooting Boys were indicted on federal murder, racketeering and narcotics charges

An NYPD officer is on modified duty while investigators look into her possible ties to the "Shooting Boys" gang, whose members were hit with a lengthy federal indictment on Thursday.

Ten members of the Bronx gang face charges including murder, racketeering and narcotics offenses. All but two were arrested Thursday morning; the others remain at large.

Law enforcement sources say a female NYPD officer has been placed on modified duty at the 52nd Precinct because of her alleged ties or relationship with a member of the gang. 

The officer is not charged with any crime, the sources said, but investigators want to know if she provided any law enforcement-related information to gang members. 

An NYPD spokesman had no comment; the investigation is ongoing.

