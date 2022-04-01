NYPD Cop Probed for Possible Ties to ‘Shooting Boys' Gang: Sources

An NYPD officer is on modified duty while investigators look into her possible ties to the "Shooting Boys" gang, whose members were hit with a lengthy federal indictment on Thursday.

Ten members of the Bronx gang face charges including murder, racketeering and narcotics offenses. All but two were arrested Thursday morning; the others remain at large.

Law enforcement sources say a female NYPD officer has been placed on modified duty at the 52nd Precinct because of her alleged ties or relationship with a member of the gang.

The officer is not charged with any crime, the sources said, but investigators want to know if she provided any law enforcement-related information to gang members.

An NYPD spokesman had no comment; the investigation is ongoing.