NYPD Cop in Deadly Love Triangle Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

The off-duty NYPD officer who allegedly shot her ex-girlfriend and killed the ex-'s new lover when she found them together earlier this week has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the case, officials said late Thursday.

Yvonne Wu, a patrol cop who works midnights out of Brooklyn's 72nd Precinct and whose annual evaluations a senior department official says have exceeded expectations, is accused of opening fire on her 23-year-old ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend's 24-year-old new love interest, Jamie Liang, at the ex's home Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Michael Kemper said patrol officers responded to 911 calls around 5 p.m. Wednesday and saw the officer in front of the home on 19th Avenue.

Kemper said Wu told the officers that she had shot someone, and when they got inside, they found her girlfriend in the bedroom with a gunshot to the torso. Liang was in the living room. She had been shot in the chest, possibly more than once, officials said.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where Liang was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old was expected to survive, police said.

Neighbors said that Wu was shockingly "deadpan, no anxiety" as she talked with police after the shooting. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials have said they believe Wu was already in the home when the two arrived.

A senior NYPD official described the crimes the 31-year-old officer is accused of committing as coming "out of left field" given her solid record in Brooklyn South, where she has served more than five years.

Liang was also a dental student with a bright future, friends said Thursday. Her family had recently moved to a Staten Island neighborhood, but relatives declined to speak on camera.

It was unclear if the gun that was fired was the officer's service weapon. It is not known when she will make her first court appearance. Attorney information for her wasn't immediately available.