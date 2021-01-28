NYPD Cop Allegedly Had Sexual Videos of Minors, Targeted Kids on Twitter: Officials

An NYPD officer has been accused of possessing sexual videos and photos of minors, whom he allegedly targeted on Twitter, law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to News 4.

Officer Carmine Simpson was arrested at his Long Island home Thursday morning, the officials said. He allegedly claimed to be 17 and communicated with dozens of children online, obtaining the illicit media in the process.

Spokespeople for the U.S. attorney's office and the FBI, as well as the NYPD, declined to comment early Thursday afternoon. Details on the charges are expected to be revealed at a court appearance in Central Islip later Thursday.

Information on a possible attorney for Simpson wasn't immediately available.