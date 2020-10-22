Crime and Courts

New York City

NYPD Continues Search for Prisoner Who Escaped Near Harlem Hospital

He was allegedly being transported to the hospital when he escaped.

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities continue their search for a prisoner who escaped near Harlem Hospital Thursday morning, according to a senior law enforcement official.

The man had restraints around his ankles and was wearing sweatpants at the time he escaped from custody.

The law enforcement official tell News 4 New York, 25-year-old Mason Burwell, an alleged gang member who had 22 prior arrests, was charged Wednesday with resisting arrest related to a domestic violence incident and criminal contempt for violating court order.

