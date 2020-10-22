NYPD Continues Search for Prisoner Who Escaped Near Harlem Hospital

Authorities continue their search for a prisoner who escaped near Harlem Hospital Thursday morning, according to a senior law enforcement official.

The man had restraints around his ankles and was wearing sweatpants at the time he escaped from custody.

The law enforcement official tell News 4 New York, 25-year-old Mason Burwell, an alleged gang member who had 22 prior arrests, was charged Wednesday with resisting arrest related to a domestic violence incident and criminal contempt for violating court order.

He was allegedly being transported to the hospital when he escaped.