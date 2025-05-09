New body camera video shows images of three teens who are still on the run after allegedly being part of a mob with ties to a migrant youth gang that attacked two NYPD officers in Times Square.

Two of the suspects were seen heavily masked up, but one of the teens – believed to be as young as 15 — was wearing a black undershirt and had his fists raised in the video. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Kaz Daughtry said the officers in Times Square thought they were breaking up a fight, but bodycam video shows the officers were actually preventing a robbery from taking place.

"The officers had to make a split-decision right there," Daughtry said. "We believe that this group was trying to rob two individuals, two young boys."

The officers were not seriously injured, despite being pelted with scooters, basketball and makeshift weapons, according to police.

"Thank God that this group, this vicious group, was not armed because that could have been bad," said Daughtry.

The NYPD is looking for more teens connected to an alleged Times Square attack on police officers, with several already facing charges. The young alleged gang members could be connected to dozens of other crimes. NBC New York's Marc Santia reports.

The NYPD said the group, Los Diablos de la 42, is an offshoot of the Venezuelan street gang Tren De Aragua, with some members as young as 12. Daughtry said the group is behind a string of citywide robberies, including some that happened in Central Park last summer and others on the subway.

At least six of the suspects have been arrested, thanks in part to the NYPD’s gang database, said Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"Without this tool, we’d lose the edge that keeps our city safe. That’s why it defies common sense that our city council is looking to abolish this database," the commissioner said.

A council bill, if approved, would abolish the gang database that contains roughly 16,000 names. As a sanctuary city, city officials stress they will not tip off or help ICE agents with civil deportation issues even if a migrant has a criminal record.

Those arrested so far face counts of riot, attempted assault on a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Have you seen them?

Photos show three suspects wanted in connection with the attack on the officers.

What happened in Times Square?

The incident occurred Friday night, around the same time the boxing matches were underway in the Crossroads of the World, highlighted by the Ryan Garcia-Rolly Romero bout.

Surveillance video showed the suspects appear to turn on NYPD officers as they attempted to thwart an apparent assault on a mother and child near West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. The group tried to interfere by hurling a slew of different objects including a scooter, a basketball, an umbrella and bottles as they attacked the officers, police allege.

"This was a targeted attack. Planned, deliberate and carried out with intent, and it will not be tolerated," said Commissioner Tisch.

Sources said 37 gang members from the gang have been arrested more than 240 times — and because they’re juveniles, they end right back out on street.

"Make no mistake, this is not low level crime. It’s organized violence carried out by gang members that we have already taken off the streets for preying on New Yorkers," Tisch said Tuesday. "It’s not a fluke. It’s a system failure. It’s what happens when repeat offenders are allowed to cycle through arrest after arrest."

Some of the suspects have been living in migrant shelters, including one who police said was residing at the Roosevelt Hotel. Police said several of the suspects have past arrests for robbery and burglary. A photo from inside the Midtown precinct appeared to show at least one teen flashing hand symbols for the camera.

NBC New York is not identifying the suspects, given their ages.

The incident came after the Jan. 2024 melee where a group of migrants attacked NYPD cops along West 42nd Street. That incident received national attention amid the heated debate over immigration and sanctuary city policies.

NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst, Courtney Copenhagen and Marc Santia contributed to this report.