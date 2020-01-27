NYPD: Arrest Made in Subway ‘Transphobic Attack’

What to Know A person is in custody in connection to an alleged late-night subway attack on the C train that took place Friday, according to the NYPD.

Police said they were looking for two suspects: a woman and man, both in their 20s

Police did not specify which one of the two suspects was arrested

A person is in custody in connection to an alleged late-night subway attack on the C train that took place Friday, according to the NYPD.

Serena Daniari, a transgender woman, detailed the troubling attack in a video posted to Twitter on Friday around 9 p.m. In the video, she speaks through tears from the 155th Street subway station in Harlem.

Daniari said a couple approached her and asked if she was a guy.

"The guy spit in my face. It was so disgusting," Daniari said in the video.

She told detectives the man slapped her and when she pulled out her phone to snap a photo of the couple harassing her, the woman allegedly slapped the phone out of Daniari's hand. The couple then fled the scene.

Police said they were looking for two suspects: a woman and man, both in their 20s. Police did not specify which one of the two suspects was arrested. However, they did say that there were no charges filed at this time.

Mayor de Blasio urged anyone who may have seen the alleged assault to contact police.

He said NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force was investigating and also apologized on Twitter for the incident on behalf of all New Yorkers, saying "transgender and non-binary New Yorkers deserve to travel in their city without fear."