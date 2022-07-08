Crime and Courts

Brooklyn

NYPD: Amazon Delivery Worker Robbed at Knifepoint, Packages Taken From Vehicle

The robbery took place on Tuesday afternoon, police said

Police are searching for the individual they say robbed an Amazon delivery worker at knifepoint in Brooklyn earlier this week.

According to the NYPD, a 34-year-old uniformed Amazon worker who was on-duty delivering packages in an Amazon vehicle at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, was approached by an unknown individual on a CitiBike and robbed at knifepoint in front of 3054 Avenue W.

The amount of packages the individual took from the van is still unknown. The worker was uninjured during the robbery.

Police released surveillance video and an image of the individual they are looking for in connection to the robbery (above).

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

