NYPD: 37-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed in Queens

A woman was gunned down Saturday afternoon in a Queens neighborhood and the suspect is still on the loose, authorities said over the weekend.

New York City police officers and flashing lights filled 97th Street in the East Elmhurst section of the borough for hours after the woman was shot in the middle of the afternoon.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was shot four times in her stomach outside a home near the corner of 32nd Avenue. The woman was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital but she did not survive.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood said she head a scuffle that she believes might have led to the gunshots.

"There was a commotion with a car, someone was honking. I guess there was a car double parked and then like just shuffling. It's really just insane that this neighborhood is getting so bad," she told News 4.

Police say the suspect, a man in his 30s, took off. He was reportedly seen wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans, police said.

No official motive or further details of what led up to the shooting have been released by police. No arrests had been made as of Sunday.

Saturday's deadly shooting marks the second potential homicide in Queens under investigation in the first weekend of 2021. In the first hour of the new year, a 20-year-old just one day shy of his 21st birthday was shot in Kew Gardens.

An emotional tribute was held Saturday for the young man killed on New Year's Day, on the eve of his 21st birthday.