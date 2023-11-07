NYC youth pastor accused of groping 2 teens; police believe there may be more victims

In a disturbing arrest, a New York City youth pastor who worked with kids for decades was accused of groping two teenagers — and police believe there may be additional victims out there.

Leonard Heard was arrested in August for the alleged conduct against a pair of 17-year-old victims, according to police. Working as a youth pastor and band teacher, Heard has spent 25 years working with children mainly in the Highbridge and Morrisania sections of the Bronx.

"Touching children inappropriately, forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment," alleged NYPD Detective Carolyn Tully, who is leading the investigation. "He had been working in all these different capacities as a youth pastor still in the community. It just didn’t sit right with me that maybe somebody hasn’t spoken up yet and I wanted to give them that platform for it.”

Facing multiple charges, Heard was released from custody. His next court appearance is scheduled for later in November.

Heard worked as a band teacher at parochial and public schools, as well as a youth pastor at two local churches where he would occasionally take parishioners on trips to Washington, D.C. He also was a site coordinator for two different community centers.

Tully has been out in the community speaking with Heard’s former students, employers, co-workers and camp counselors. She believes there are other survivors.

"Everyone’s story needs to be heard. Everyone deserves to have a platform to share if something had happened to them and we are here to listen. And we have great advocacy groups such as safe horizon," said Tully.

Heard's attorney declined to comment.