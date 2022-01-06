Crime and Courts

Queens

NYC Woman Stabbed to Death on New Year's Day Identified

Police in New York City have identified the victim of the first reported homicide of the year.

Shwesin Nyuntwai, 41, was found with multiple stab wounds near 23rd Street and Broadway in Astoria, Queens, the night of Jan. 1, according to police. A passerby reportedly found her just before 9 p.m.

Nyuntwai was rushed to Astoria General Hospital where she died, the NYPD said.

Police still have not released details on a possible motive or description of a suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.

