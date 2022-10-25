NYC Woman Dies Days After Being Found With Gunshot Wound to Neck; Probe Ongoing

Police continue their investigation into the case of a 29-year-old Brooklyn woman who died nearly a week after being discovered with a gunshot wound to her neck earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 16, police responded to a 911 call of a woman shot in front of a building on Dumont Avenue in Brooklyn.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her neck. The woman, later identified as Danielle Parker, was taken to Brookdale Hospital. She was pronounced dead six days later on Oct. 22.

According to police, no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.