NYC Union Offers $10K Reward After Off-Duty Correction Officer Shot in Leg

A reward of $10,000 is being offered by the city's correction officers' union after one of its members was shot outside a Queens nightclub early Saturday.

Police said the off-duty officer had exited the Astoria establishment around 4:40 a.m. and was moving toward is vehicle on Steinway Street when he was approached by an armed robber.

"We believe the officer was targeted for jewelry he was wearing at the time," Benny Boscio, the union president, said.

The man's chain was stolen and he was shot in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital for treatment.

The NYPD said the suspect fled northbound on Steinway Street in a black Nissan Ultima.

"The COBA is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can help lead to the arrest and conviction of the officer’s assailants. We encourage the public to call 1-800-577-TIPS," Boscio said.