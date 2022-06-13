Crime and Courts

NYC Transit Cop Fatally Stabbed by Husband Who Turned Himself in: Sources

By Myles Miller

A NYPD Transit Bureau officer was found stabbed to death inside a Bronx apartment early Monday morning, and her husband is now in custody accused in her killing.

Two senior NYPD officials tell News 4 the off-duty officer was found in the Concourse section overnight, around 3 a.m., after police responded to a 911 call of a stabbing.

That 911 call allegedly came in from a family member reporting the incident after the husband called and confessed, the two officials said.

The woman was found with multiple stab wounds across her body and declared dead by emergency responders, police said.

Officials allege her husband is responsible for her death. He turned himself in to police at a nearby precinct Monday morning, the senior officials added.

They also said he has no previous criminal history. The events that led up to her death are unclear.

The couple share a child who is currently out of the state with relatives, the two officials said.

No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

