Queens

NYC Thief Wanted for Stealing $2,500 in Cash, Attacking Victim in Morning Home Invasion

The intruder broke into the home on Jamaica Avenue and stole $2,500 in cash, police say

A man seen walking down a street on surveillance video is wanted by police in connection with a violent Queens home invasion.
Police hope new surveillance video will help detectives track down the man wanted for a violent home invasion in Queens earlier this week.

The NYPD says a man approximately 50 years old broke into a Woodhaven residence on Thursday morning and assaulted a tenant in the process.

According to police, the suspect broke into the home by prying open a window on the rear of the property and sneaking inside around 9:40 a.m. He then found and removed $2,500 in cash from a bedroom in the home.

Police say that's when the victim became aware of the intruder and attempted to approach him. The 33-year-old victim suffered cuts to his face and a number of bruises after the suspect punched and kicked him, police say.

The department did not release details about any possible connection between the suspect and the victim. The police investigation is ongoing.

