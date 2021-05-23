NYC Teen Who Dragged Cop Rearrested for Alleged High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car

A teen previously convicted of dragging an NYPD officer while driving a stolen car four years ago was arrested again Sunday morning for allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in Brooklyn, in another stolen car.

Justin Murrell was sentenced in 2019 to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison after being found guilty of assault for the June 2017 incident that left Officer Dalsh Veve with severe injuries.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The NYPD said Murrell was behind the wheel of a stolen car in Brooklyn Sunday morning when police caught him allegedly running a red light near Hinsdale Street and New Lots Avenue.

Murrell is accused of failing to stop for police and fleeing at a high-rate of speed before crashing the stolen car into parked vehicles a couple blocks away near Brownsville. Officers then took the 19-year-old into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The department said Murrell faces charges of grand larceny and reckless endangerment. It wasn't immediately clear what legal representation he had.

A police officer was dragged more than two blocks by a car in East Flatbush. Rana Novini reports.

Veve suffered severe brain damage and spent months in a rehabilitation facility after he was dragged by Murrell in a stolen car in Brooklyn in 2017. Police said Veve would never fully recover from his injuries.

PBA President Pat Lynch released a statement in response to Murrell's latest arrest.

“Is anyone surprised? This perp dragged a hero New York City police officer behind a stolen car, paralyzing him. He had an extensive criminal record before that. And yet we had a judge and elected officials who thought he should be given yet another chance and put right back on the street," Lynch said Sunday.