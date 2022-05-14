Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYPD

NYC Subway Prowler Wanted for Kissing, Groping Woman on 3 Train

Police in New York City hope to track down a man accused of sexually assaulting a subway rider on a southbound 3 train late last month.

Authorities said a 36-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. prior to the train's arrival at the Park Place station.

The unknown assailant kissed the woman near her mouth and ear, police said, before grabbing her breast and groping the woman over her clothes.

Police on Saturday released a surveillance image of the alleged suspect. He's seen wearing a light blue jacket and gray sweatpants.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDNew York Citysubway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us