NYC Subway Prowler Wanted for Kissing, Groping Woman on 3 Train

Police in New York City hope to track down a man accused of sexually assaulting a subway rider on a southbound 3 train late last month.

Authorities said a 36-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. prior to the train's arrival at the Park Place station.

The unknown assailant kissed the woman near her mouth and ear, police said, before grabbing her breast and groping the woman over her clothes.

Police on Saturday released a surveillance image of the alleged suspect. He's seen wearing a light blue jacket and gray sweatpants.