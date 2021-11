A special education teacher in Brooklyn accused of kissing a 13-year-old student on the lips was arrested last week.

Police say 41-year-old Michael D'Anna works at P.S./I.S. 30 Mary White Ovington in Bay Ridge.

A school worker witnessed D'Anna kissing the student Friday morning in the science lab, the NYPD said.

He's now facing charges of sexual abuse and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Contact information for the teacher's attorney was not immediately known.