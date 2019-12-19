A 23-year-old Queens man who coached soccer with the now-defunct American Eagle Soccer Academy has been charged with rape, sex abuse and other crimes for his alleged contact with both boys and girls over the span of more than a year, prosecutors say.

Harrison Torres, of Woodhaven, allegedly had sexual contact with both boys and girls -- all ages 13, 14 or 15 -- between July 2018 and September 2019. He is awaiting arraignment on four separate complaints accusing him of a litany of offenses in addition to the third-degree rape charge.

According to one complaint, Torres had sex with an underage girl in his home last year. Another alleges he brought a young teenage boy to his home and sexually abused him at some point after having sex with the girl. He is also accused of videotaping those sex acts; police allegedly have a copy of the tape, Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan said Tuesday.

Around the same time, Torres allegedly shoved a 13-year-old boy against a high school wall and touched him inappropriately, a third complaint says. The fourth and final complaint claims the 23-year-old asked a 14-year-old boy to send him graphic photos in exchange for cash this past February.

Torres then allegedly sent his own sexual videos to that boy, including one showing him having sex with a 14-year-old girl and another that featured footage of him having sex with a 13-year-old boy. Both of those videos were also allegedly recovered by police, Ryan said.

"This case is every parents’ nightmare – a coach gains their trust and then betrays them in the most vile ways to feed his own sick, sexual desires," Ryan said in a statement. "This defendant is accused of forcing one boy against a wall and molesting him. The defendant is also alleged to have had both oral, anal and vaginal sex with teen boys and girls in his home and other locations. The defendant will be held accountable for these alleged actions. He now faces a lengthy term of incarceration."

Ryan urged any parent who suspects his or her child may have been victimized by Torres to contact police. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Torres faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.