Mystery Swirls Around Deadly Stabbing in Manhattan Skate Park

A man found face down with multiple stab wounds in a Manhattan skate park Friday morning has prompted a citywide search for the person responsible and questions about what led to his death.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was called into 911 around 7:45 a.m. when he was found unresponsive with fatal wounds from a stabbing. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD detectives and the crime scene unit were spread out across the Coleman Skate Park in the Lower East Side looking for clues to the man's death. A makeshift knife believed to be the assailant's weapon was recovered.

Investigators think the suspect may have been cut during the struggle at the park, prompting a far-flung hospital search for the alleged killer.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim pending family notification.

The NYPD investigation is ongoing.