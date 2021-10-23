NYC Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Fatally Struck 63-Year-Old Man

Police say a driver fled from a Brooklyn crime scene overnight after hitting a 63-year-old man and leaving him for dead.
Officers responded to a 911 report of a pedestrian struck by a car at Atlantic Avenue and Nostrand Avenue around 3 a.m. Saturday.
EMS also arrived the intersection and transported the victim to Interfaith Hospital, but it was too late.
Police identified the victim as Dyral Brown of Brooklyn.
The NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad has determined Brown was attempting to cross Atlantic when he was hit by the car at a high rate of speed.
Investigators say the vehicle was a silver SUV.
No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.
