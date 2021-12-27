Crime and Courts

hewlett harbor

NYC Personal Trainer Accused of Shooting Parents at Long Island Home on Christmas

A personal trainer from Brooklyn was awaiting extradition in a New Jersey jail Monday for the Christmas shooting of his parents, according to police.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, was tracked down by police in Mahwah, Bergen County, and taken into custody in connection to the Saturday morning shooting. The extent of the charges he could face was not yet clear as authorities worked to extradite Tomassetti to Long Island.

Local police apprehended the man about an hour from the Hewlett Harbor home where he's accused of shooting his 65-year-old father in the back and his 64-year-old mother in the head.

Police in Nassau County responded to the house shortly after 10 a.m. for a 911 call reporting shots fired. Responding officers found the two victims with gunshots wound at the residence on Seawane Drive.

Emergency responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital in the county and are both expected to survive, police said Saturday.

Few details have emerged on a Christmas morning shooting that left two people seriously injured on Long Island. NBC New York's Gaby Acevedo reports.

Tomassetti was being held on a fugitive from justice charge. It wasn't immediately clear if the 29-year-old had hired an attorney.

NBC News reported the Brooklyn man identifies himself on social media as a personal trainer.

Police have not announced additional details of the shooting, including a possible motive for the Christmas morning shooting.

