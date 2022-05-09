NYC Mom Pinned in Mother's Day Hit-and-Run by Stolen Truck Dies: Sources

A mother crushed between two cars in a violent Mother's Day hit-and-run outside her Queens home has died, a senior police official with direct knowledge of the case said Monday.

Police have been on the hunt since Sunday morning for the driver of the stolen landscaping truck accused of fleeing the South Jamaica street where the 49-year-old woman was left pinned.

Multiple videos captured the horrifying moments the truck driver attempted to turn around in the quiet neighborhood and smashed a parked vehicle, sending it toward three people, including the mother.

The concerned neighbors had approached the erratic driver in an attempt to stop further damage after swiping initially swiping a car. Ignoring their pleas, the driver made a U-turn before striking a silver SUV and sending it toward the group.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman was crushed between two cars as the landscaping truck sped off. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital where the woman spent Mother's Day fighting for her life.

Police found the truck abandoned more than a mile from the scene. Senior police officials said it had been reported stolen two hours before the hit-and-run.

A description of the suspect has not been released, but the senior official said investigators have video of the driver and are working to identify the suspect.