NYC Man Who Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Schoolkids Gets 17 Years in Prison

A Bronx man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of his wife near a middle school more than two years ago, prosecutors said earlier this month.

Victor Garo jumped out of a car and yelled at his wife just after she walked her son to school on the morning of Sept. 25, 2017. She ran and he chased her, then stabbed her 12 times as 12- and 13-year-old children passed by.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. It was just two weeks after the woman decided to leave him, prosecutors said.

"The defendant stabbed his estranged wife, with whom he shared two children, a dozen times near a middle school as students on their way to class watched in horror," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement. "He attacked her two weeks after she decided to leave him after enduring years of abuse."

Garo had pleaded guilty in November to first-degree manslaughter. Once he's out of prison he faces five years' post-release supervision.