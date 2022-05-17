NYC Man Who Blamed Girlfriend for Fatal DUI Crash Sentenced: Brooklyn DA

A 26-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to prison for causing a 2019 crash while driving under the influence and speeding that caused a motorcyclist's death, initially telling police it was his girlfriend who was driving at the time of the crash, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Christopher Diaz was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter and impaired driving on April 26.

Diaz' sentencing is in connection to a fatal incident that took place in the early hours of May 27, 2019. According to prosecutors, on that day, at around 3:55 a.m., Diaz was driving a 2014 black Infinity sedan registered to his girlfriend, Jasmin Morales-Cruz, on Ocean Parkway, near Beverley Road in Kensington, Brooklyn.

According to Gonzalez' office, Diaz crashed into Evvon Alexander, 28, who was riding a motorcycle while traveling south and was trying to turn onto Beverley Road from the turning lane.

At the time of crash, Diaz was speeding at more than 80 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone while under the influence of alcohol, the district attorney's office said. The impact was so forceful it split the motorcycle in half, threw Alexander into the air and over the median. He subsequently landed between parked cars on the service road and was pronounced dead at Maimonides Hospital.

When police arrived, Diaz, Morales-Cruz, and their two passengers claimed that she was the one who was driving at the time of the crash. Days later, however, the two passengers admitted that Diaz was the one who was driving and asked them to lie. Due to this alleged conspiracy, Diaz’ blood alcohol level was not tested following the crash. However, he later admitted that he had consumed six to eight beers, the district attorney's office said.

Subsequently, following an investigation, a surveillance video was recovered of Diaz, Morales-Cruz, and their passengers drinking at three bars before the crash. The video also showed Diaz getting into the driver's seat prior to the crash.

Additionally, the investigation produced text messages asking the passengers to lie about who was driving at the time of the crash. Additionally, other evidence allegedly showed that Diaz accelerated from 65 mph to 83 mph mere seconds before the crash, and applied the brakes just a half-second before impact.

Diaz was was found hiding in his girlfriend’s closet at the time of his arrest.

In a related matter, Diaz' girlfriend, also of Brooklyn, was charged with lying and pleaded guilty in connection to the above case, the district attorney's office said. She is awaiting sentencing.