NYC Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Killing Over Stolen Baseball Cap: DA

A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars for the shooting death of a 38-year-old father over a stolen baseball cap, prosecutors said.

According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, Adonis Barnett, 22, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and five years' post-release supervision after being convicted of manslaughter last April.

Barnett was sentenced after a jury convicted him of killing a man who retrieved a baseball cap that members of Barnett's gang had robbed from the man's son days earlier in 2016.

According to the investigation, on Aug. 3, 2016, at around 10:18 p.m., near the basketball courts outside of P.S. 6, in the area of Snyder and Bedford avenues in Flatbush, Barnett allegedly shot Gerald Cummings once in the back and once in the back of the head.

Allegedly, Cummings had approached Barnett, who was 16 at the time, and another teen who had robbed his son’s ‘Don C’ Oakland Raiders leather and snakeskin baseball cap, on July 29, 2016.

On the night of the shooting, witnesses saw Barnett with an individual who was wearing the stolen cap, according to the investigation. Allegedly, this led Cummings' 17-year-old son to call his father for help. When Cummings arrived and got his son’s hat back, Barnett allegedly fired his gun three times as Cummings was walking away, striking him twice.

Cummings died at Kings County Hospital as a result of gunshot wounds.

“This was a senseless, cold-blooded shooting of a family man walking away after retrieving his son’s stolen cap" Gonzalez said in a statement. "Now he has lost his life, and his family lost their loved one. With today’s sentence, the defendant will spend many years behind bars as a consequence of his actions.”