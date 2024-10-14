NYC man sentenced for stabbing another whose girlfriend refused his advances

What to Know A Queens man was sentenced to years behind bars for stabbing a man whose girlfriend refuted his advances, the local district attorney said.

A Queens man was sentenced to years behind bars for stabbing another man whose girlfriend refused his advances, the local district attorney said.

Rahlik Pinnock, 35 and of Jamaica, Queens, pleaded guilty on Sept. 25 to assault in the first degree before being sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervision post-release, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced.

The sentence stems from a series of events that took place in 2022. According to the charges, on Feb. 1, 2022, shortly before midnight, Pinnock made advances toward a woman trying to solicit her for sex from inside his vehicle before following her inside a liquor store located on Sutphin Boulevard.

The woman being followed phoned her 22-year-old boyfriend, who arrived and confronted Pinnock, punching him before Pinnock tried to get him into his car.

Pinnock subsequently left he store in his gray SUV, meanwhile the man and his girlfriend walked to the man's home. As the man approached his own home, Pinnock came up to him from behind, chasing the man into his backyard where Pinnock stabbed him in the chest and arm before running away.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent life-saving surgery for stab wounds that pierced through his lung and into his heart. Pinnock left behind a sneaker resulting in a DNA analysis that eventually linked him to the crime.

Although, Pinnock fled to Pennsylvania within 24 hours of the crime, he was arrested in June 2023 and subsequently extradited to New York to face charges.

“After an earlier dispute outside a liquor store, the defendant trailed a man and his girlfriend back to a home in Jamaica and stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest and arm, causing life-threatening injuries. After evading law enforcement for 16 months, the defendant was apprehended in Pennsylvania," Katz said.