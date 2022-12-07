NYC Man Sentenced Following Fatal 2019 Stabbing at Baby Christening Party

A Queens man was sentenced to spend decades behind bars in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place at a baby christening celebration in 2019, according to the district attorney's office.

Antonio Martinez, 50 and of Corona, was sentenced Tuesday to 23 years in prison after being convicted on Nov. 16 of murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree for stabbing a fellow guest repeatedly in the chest at the celebration after they argued, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges, shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sept.29, 2019, Martinez approached 22-year-old Roque Alvarez-Montes outside of a baby christening party held in Corona. Martinez argued with the victim just before plunging a knife into the man’s chest, Katz said.

“A celebration of life resulted in a violent death because of the defendant’s decision to fatally stab a party guest over an argument. He will now spend a lengthy term in prison as punishment for his actions," Katz said.