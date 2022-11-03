NYC Man Pleads Guilty to Deadly 92 MPH Belt Parkway Crash While Under the Influence

What to Know A 36-year-old man from Brooklyn who was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana and alcohol at the time of a deadly Belt Parkway Crash in 2020, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jason Bical was driving 92 mph on the Belt Parkway when he struck and killed a 63-year-old motorist who was stopped for a minor accident, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, adding that Bical was under the influence at the time of the crash two years ago.

Bical faces a sentence of five to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13.

A 36-year-old man from Brooklyn who was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana and alcohol at the time of a deadly Belt Parkway Crash in 2020, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Jason Bical was driving 92 mph on the Belt Parkway when he struck and killed a 63-year-old motorist who was stopped for a minor accident, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, adding that Bical was under the influence at the time of the crash two years ago.

Bical faces a sentence of five to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 9, 2020, at around 12:45 a.m., Bical was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu on the Belt Parkway near 131st Street at 92 mph when he struck Taher Ali Hassan.

Although Hassan was rushed to a hospital, he died due to severe head trauma sustained in the crash.

Bical's blood alcohol level was .174 -- twice the legal limit. However, additional toxicology results revealed Bical also had cocaine and marijuana in his system at the time of the deadly crash. Katz also said that two ziplock bags of cocaine were discovered in the center console of Bical's car, a car that was registered to his family-owned business, Bical Chevrolet of Valley Stream.

Additionally, the crash data recorder recovered from Bical's car revealed he was traveling at an astonishing speed -- a whopping 92 mph a mere five seconds before the crash, even though posted speed limit on the Belt Parkway is 50 mph.