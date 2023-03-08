NYC Man Kidnapped Ex-GF, Set Her on Fire for Allegedly Selling His Comic Books: DA

What to Know A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was arraigned on murder, kidnapping and other charges for tying a woman to a chair and lighting her on fire -- ultimately killing her -- inside an apartment in Cypress Hills all because he accused her of stealing his comic books, prosecutors say

The charges are in connection to the events that transpired on Nov. 11 of last year. On that date, at around 12:30 a.m., outside an apartment on Livonia Avenue, Duffie accused his ex-girlfriend, Surgery Ramirez, 40, of stealing and selling his comic books, the district attorney said, citing the investigation.

Allegedly, hours later, at around 3:50 a.m., Duffie returned to Ramirez's apartment and assaulted her -- tying her to a chair with twine before pouring lighter fluid over her, lighting her on fire and leaving her to burn alive.

A 28-year-old Brooklyn man was arraigned on murder, kidnapping and other charges for tying a woman to a chair and lighting her on fire -- ultimately killing her -- inside an apartment in Cypress Hills because he accused her of stealing his comic books, local prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Lashawn Duffie is facing first- and second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and second- and third-degree robbery following his Jan. 24 arrest , according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. Duffie was remanded without bail and was ordered to return to court on May 3.

If convicted, Duffie could face up to life in prison. Attorney information for Duffie was not immediately known.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The charges are in connection to the events that transpired on Nov. 11 of last year. On that date, at around 12:30 a.m., outside an apartment on Livonia Avenue, Duffie accused his ex-girlfriend, Surgery Ramirez, 40, of stealing and selling his comic books, the district attorney said, citing the investigation.

Allegedly, Duffie then went to a bodega around the corner where video surveillance showed him buying twine, lighter fluid and a lighter with cash he allegedly stole earlier from Ramirez's friend.

According to the investigation, hours later, at around 3:50 a.m., Duffie returned to Ramirez's apartment and assaulted her -- tying her to a chair with twine before pouring lighter fluid over her, lighting her on fire and leaving her to burn alive.

Duffie was caught on camera after the horrific attack throwing his shirt, a lighter and documents with Ramirez's identification into a dumpster, the district attorney's office said.

After firefighters responded to the scene of the fire, they discovered Ramirez's body. The city's Medical Examiner subsequently determined she died of severe burns and homicidal violence.

"The brutal and completely senseless murder of an innocent woman, allegedly perpetrated by this defendant, shocks the conscience. This kind of depraved conduct will not be tolerated," Gonzalez said.

