Bronx

Man Indicted on 131 Counts After Stockpile of Firearms, Drugs Found In NYC Apartment: DA

The changes stem from an investigation that eventually led to a search warrant being executed on July 13 at Deandre Lamar's East 165th Street apartment in the Bronx.

What to Know

  • A Bronx man has been indicted on 131 counts of weapons, drugs and other charges after a stockpile of guns, ammunition and controlled substances were found in his apartment, local prosecutors said.
  • A judge set bail for Deandre Lamar, 66, who is due back un court Oct. 19.
  • The changes stem from an investigation that eventually led to a search warrant being executed on July 13 at Lamar's East 165th Street apartment.

A Bronx man has been indicted on 131 counts of weapons, drugs and other charges after a stockpile of guns, ammunition and controlled substances were found in his apartment, local prosecutors said.

Deandre Lamar, 66, was arraigned Thursday on a 131-count indictment charging first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh- degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; first, second, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of large capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell jointly announced.

The charges stem from an investigation that eventually led to a search warrant being executed on July 13 at Lamar's East 165th Street apartment. Prosecutors alleged that it was there that investigators found five revolvers,12 semi-automatic pistols (three of the guns had defaced serial numbers), 1,100 rounds of ammunition, two bulletproof vests, nearly two pounds of fentanyl, about two and a half pounds of a fentanyl and heroin mix, as well as three ounces of morphine.

“The defendant allegedly had a stockpile of guns, ammunition and more than four pounds of heroin and fentanyl in his apartment—a recipe for disaster," Clark said in a statement.

Allegedly, investigators also recovered $42,000, and two extended magazines which held 21 and 34 rounds of ammunition.

A judge set Lamar's bail at $750,000 cash or $1.5 million bond.

Attorney information for Lamar was not immediately available. He is due back in court Oct. 19.

         

