NYC man guilty of 2010 murder of transgender woman found strangled in bed with chemical burns

A Manhattan man was convicted of murdering a transgender woman who was found inside her Queens apartment strangled to death and with chemical burns throughout her body in 2010, according to the Queens District Attorney's Office.

Rasheen Everett, 43, was found guilty Friday of murder in the second degree, burglary in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence following a two-week jury trial, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Everett faces up to 25-years-to-life in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 11.

According to the trial records, on March 27, 2010, at around 8:50 a.m., Everett entered 29-year-old's Amanda Gonzalez Andujar's Glendale apartment, which was located on 62nd Street.

Several minutes after he entered the apartment, Andujar's upstairs neighbors heard screams and loud banging. Police were called, but no one answered Andujar's door.

According to the testimony, roughly 18 hours later, shortly after 3 p.m., Everett was seen on video surveillance exiting Andujar’s apartment while carrying two bags. The bags were later found to contain Andujar’s camera, keys, laptop, suitcase, coat and cell phone.

Three days later, at around 4 p.m., concerned family members entered the apartment and found Andujar's lifeless body lying on a bed with chemical burns and a bottle of empty bleach nearby.

The Medical Examiner subsequently determined that the chemical burns occurred after death, and that the cause of death was strangulation.

Everett fled the state but was arrested in Las Vegas on April 9, 2010.

Everett's DNA was found under Andujar’s fingernails. Everett was originally tried and found guilty in 2013, but that conviction was reversed in 2021 because of a judicial error of the trial judge.

“We are determined to seek justice for the victims and their loved ones, no matter how much times passes," Katz said. "Upon a reversal of a conviction through no fault of the prosecutors, my office built a strong case against this individual once again and we successfully proved that he callously murdered a young woman 14 years ago.”