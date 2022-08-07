NYC Man Gets 7 Years for Slashing Smoker Who Wouldn't Share Cigarette

A judge sentenced a 44-year-old Bronx man to seven years in prison after slashing a man's neck outside a mall almost three years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.

Edwin Hernandez was sentenced nearly three months after pleading guilty to second-degree felony assault, Westchester prosecutors said.

The Bronx man had been accused of slashing his victim outside of the White Plains Galleria on Aug. 18, 2019.

Prosecutors alleged Hernandez repeatedly asked the man to "share his cigarette," a request denied. The 44-year-old proceeded to slash the man's neck, leaving him with a laceration that required 29 stitches to close.

The victim had been transported to White Plains Hospital where he received treatment, while Hernandez was picked up and arrested by police a short time later.