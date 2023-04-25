NYC Man Gets 24 Years in Prison For Beating Mom to Death With Baseball Bat at Home: DA

A Bronx man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison after bludgeoning his mother to death with a baseball bat inside the home they shared, according to the district attorney.

Steven Castro was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison after he had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March, Bronx DA Darcel Clark said. The 43-year-old will also have five years of post-release supervision, said Clark.

During the early morning hours of Oct. 28, 2020, Castro hit his mother, Carmen Aponte, repeatedly in the head with a baseball bat, according to the investigation. Castro told police that he attacked his mother inside their Hunts Point home on Seneca Avenue after he grew jealous that she was giving gifts to his brother's children, but not his — making him feel like the black sheep of the family, he said.

After hitting her with the bat multiple times, Castro threw the bat into the nearby Bronx River, he told investigators. The mother was found bludgeoned to death inside her bedroom.

"It’s unfathomable that someone would kill their own mother in such a brutal way. The defendant will be spending decades behind bars for this horrific attack. We stand with the family of the victim who lost a loving mother and grandmother," DA Clark said in a statement.

Attorney information for Castro was not immediately clear.