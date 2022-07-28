NYC Man Gets 23 Years for Sexually Abusing 7-Year-Old He Babysat While Mom Worked

What to Know A Queens man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for abusing a 7-year-old girl he babysat over a years-long period while her mother worked, according to the local district attorney's office.

A Queens man will spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for abusing a 7-year-old girl he babysat for years while her mother worked, according to the local district attorney's office.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced earlier this week that Jose Nivelo, 43, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually abusing the girl over a three-year period starting in 2012 while he babysat her in his Queens home.

Nivelo, of East Elmhurst, was initially convicted June 10 of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree. Aside from his 23-year prison sentence, Nivelo also faces a 15-year post release supervision. He must also register as a sex offender.

Nivelo's conviction and subsequent sentencing stems from events that took place starting in April 2012, Katz said. It was at this time that Nivelo frequently picked up the girl from school, took her to his home and on occasions groped her and had her undress in front of him.

When Nivelo moved when the child turned 8-years-old, he escalated the abuse by also having the child engage in acts of anal and oral sexual conduct, Katz said.

“Instead of providing safe care for this young girl while her mother worked, the defendant has brought unimaginable trauma and pain to the victim by sexually abusing her for years," Katz said in a statement. "The protection of our children is paramount and has remained a top priority throughout my entire career in public service. The defendant will now serve a lengthy prison term for his despicable actions.”