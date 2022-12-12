NYC Man Dies Days After Being Found Brutally Beaten on Street, Suspect Arrested: Cops

A Brooklyn man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the brutal deadly beating of 60-year-old man who passed away days after being found with head trauma on a sidewalk, police said.

On Dec. 4, police received a report of a man needed medical assistance on Hegeman Avenue, the NYPD said. When officers arrived, they found Arthur Fleschner lying on the sidewalk with head trauma. He was subsequently transported by EMS to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he died Thursday, four days after being found, according to the NYPD.

Police say that an investigation revealed that Fleschner was involved in a dispute with Danny Quiles, 52 and from Brooklyn, at the location of the incident. Allegedly, the dispute escalated to a physical fight in which Fleschner was punched several times and knocked to the ground.

Following Fleschner's death, Quiles was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Friday at around 4:13 p.m.

Attorney information for Quiles was not immediately known.