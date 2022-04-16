NYC Man Charged in Overdose Death of 10-Month-Old Daughter

The investigation into a 10-month-old's death in Brooklyn last fall has turned criminal, with police arresting her father and charging him with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in her fatal overdose.

A medical autopsy following the death of Ruby Auster on Nov. 1, determined the baby died of "acute intoxication" from the combination of fentanyl and heroin, police said. Emergency personnel transported the child from a Park Slope address to a nearby hospital, but life-saving measures were not successful.

More than five months after her death, police arrested the child's father, Daniel Auster. He was arrested in Williamsburg and criminally charged after conferral with the district attorney's office in Brooklyn.

Attorney information for Auster was not immediately known.

The New York Times reported that the 44-year-old is the son of noted author, Paul Auster, who penned best sellers "City of Glass" and "4 3 2 1." The novelist declined to comment on the case.

Police arrested Daniel Auster 24 years after he was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property for stealing $3,000 from Andrew Melendez, a drug dealer killed in a notorious murder case in 1996. Auster pleaded guilty but was not implicated in the killing, The Times said.