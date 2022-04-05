Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Capitol Riot

NYC Man Charged in Capitol Riot Gets More Than 3 Years in Prison for Gun Plea Deal

Samuel Corum | Getty Images

A New York City man accused of taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and still facing federal charges was sentenced Monday to 3 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in state court to a count of criminal weapons possession.

Samuel Fisher, 33, had been arrested a couple of weeks after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, with authorities citing posts on social media that included firearms and talked about being at the Capitol.

Prosecutors said a search of Fisher's apartment on Manhattan's upper east side turned up multiple weapons and loaded high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Jan. 6 21 hours ago

Ex-Police Officer Faces Jury Trial on Capitol Riot Charges

Jan. 6 Riot Mar 29

Maryland Man Who Waved Confederate Flag in Capitol Riot Pleads Guilty

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In a statement after the sentencing, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Fisher “is a dangerous conspiracy theorist who participated in one of the gravest attacks on our democracy. Not only did he threaten to commit violence against his fellow citizens, he had the potential to follow through with his arsenal of advanced weaponry and ammunition."

In court, attorney Wayne Gosnell told the judge that Fisher had been taking steps like getting help for substance abuse issues and mental health concerns.

In an email after court, he said Fisher was “gratified to be putting this chapter behind him and moving forward with his life" and that the court recognized “Fisher’s unique mental health and addiction issues and imposed a tough but fair sentence."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotNew YorkNew York CityCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us