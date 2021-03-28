NYC Man Arrested on Hate Crimes Charges for Menacing Asian Woman: NYPD

Police arrested a man on Saturday accused of menacing an Asian woman in Midtown one day earlier.

A 48-year-old East Harlem man is behind bars facing aggravated harassment and menacing charges, according to police.

Bobby Eli allegedly yelled anti-Asian statements at a 65-year-old woman in Midtown on Friday. Police also said Eli frightened the woman when he swung an unknown object toward her.

Contact information for Eli's attorney was not immediately known.

The subject from this anti-Asian Hate Crime has been APPREHENDED, with help from our partners at the Port Authority Police Department, and is being charged with Menacing as a Hate Crime. @PAPD911 pic.twitter.com/6UOBdMHB13 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 28, 2021

The city's latest hate crime arrest comes as community groups gather by the hundreds to protest against the rise in violence against Asian Americans.

Dozens of community groups in New York City were represented at a demonstration on Saturday where activists denounced racism and hate, and blamed ignorance and a lack of cultural education for flaming the two.

The group is calling for greater community and solidarity to end discrimination against minorities instead of an increased police presence.

On Sunday, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force said they were searching for an unidentified man who struck an Asian woman the night before and made anti-Asian statements.

The alleged assault occurred at the subway station near 51st Street and Lexington Avenue around 8:45 p.m., police said.