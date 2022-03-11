NYC Man Arrested for Allegedly Dealing Fake Pills Laced With Fentanyl

A team of drug investigators busted a Manhattan man accused of selling counterfeit pills and several handguns to a undercover NYPD officer over the course of seven months.

Officers put Aaron Sanchez in handcuffs Wednesday after he allegedly sold the undercover cop more than a thousand pills and two firearms during four separate buys at a luxury apartment in Hell's Kitchen dating back to August 5, 2021.

The day of his bust, officials claim Sanchez was in possession of a dog toy stuffed with 1,000 fentanyl pills "imprinted to look like oxycodone." The 31-year-old is now facing multiple charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a firearm and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez was arraigned late Thursday in Manhattan Criminal Court following the arrest and lengthy investigation by Group T-12, the DEA’s New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (NYDETF), which is made up of officers from the DEA, NYPD and NYSP.

New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor said Sanchez left his building on March 9 for a meeting with the undercover cop when Group T-12 moved in to arrest the man. Sanchez is accused of trying to toss the dog toy by a nearby car when officers moved in, but one of them found and recovered the stashed pills.

“Sanchez is charged with selling guns and dealing counterfeit fentanyl pills from the comfort of his luxury apartment in Manhattan, as gun violence and drug overdose continue to surge in the city," Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan said.

According to the city's health department, fentanyl has become the most common drug involved in overdose deaths.

“Abuse of opioids and the deadly additive fentanyl has cut a wide swath across our nation, affecting people from all walks of life, in every community," noted NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

In 2020, more than 1,500 people in the city died from a fentanyl-related overdose, according to city data. At the end of last year, the CDC estimated that over 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021.

The agency's data also shows that many deaths involve fentanyl, a drug that five years ago overtook heroin as the drug involved in most overdose deaths.