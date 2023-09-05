NYC man admits to mowing down estranged wife with SUV, stabbing her: DA

What to Know A Queens man could face decades behind bars after admitting that he attempted to murder his wife by slamming his SUV against her and then stabbing her in front of their three children in 2022, the local district attorney said.

A Queens man could face decades behind bars after admitting that he attempted to murder his wife by slamming his SUV against her and then stabbing her in front of their three children in 2022, the local district attorney said.

According to prosecutors, on Dec. 27, 2022, at around 5:20 a.m., Giraldo was in a Ford Explorer outside the residence of his estranged wife to drop off their three children, ages 6, 9 and 11.

According to video surveillance, cited by prosecutors, Giraldo is seen exiting the car to move a trash back blocking it and then getting back inside the vehicle. At this time, his estranged wife walked out of the residence and in front of the car.

Giraldo told their children to "Keep your seatbelt on," and then intentionally drove the SUV into his wife, prosecutors allege.

After running his wife over, the car turned onto its side. It was then that Giraldo allegedly crawled over his son and out of the vehicle's window and stabbed his wife with a knife.

"The horrifying brutality of the attack, and the fact that it was committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirred outrage and heartbreak across the city," Katz said. "We welcome the guilty plea and seeing a violent, dangerous man go to prison, but today’s outcome does not remedy the immense pain and lifelong suffering the defendant caused."