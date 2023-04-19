NYC Man Accused of Pistol-Whipping 2 Kids in His Care: Police

A 34-year-old Bronx man is accused of assaulting two teens in his care with a gun Monday, according to police.

Michael Ramos, 34, was arrested after police responded to a 911 call of an alleged dispute inside of an apartment on Burke Avenue.

When police arrived to the location they found a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl with bruising throughout their bodies, police said.

According to a tweet, police said the two children were found pistol-whipped, handcuffed and hit with a wooden bat.

A defaced firearm was found in the apartment, according to the NYPD.

Police apprehended Ramos, who was subsequently charged with an assault act in a matter injuries to a child, reckless behavior, serious injury with weapon, criminal and possession of a weapon.

Attorney information for Ramos was not immediately known.