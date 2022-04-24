Crime and Courts

Bronx

NYC Joyride in Stolen Flatbed Ends in Crash After Hit-And-Run: NYPD

Video captured the moment police say a car thief barreled through the Bronx on Friday morning, striking a pedestrian and continuing down the road until his joyride ended with a utility pole crash.

Police were still searching for the hit-and-run driver Sunday, accused of leaving a victim with severe injuries on White Plains Road.

The NYPD said video shows the victim, 49, standing behind his parked pickup truck when the stolen flatbed strikes him around 8:15 a.m. and knocks him unconscious.

Authorities said the man was left on the road near East 238th Street as the flatbed driver continued northbound. The injured man "suffered severe body trauma," which included broken bones, according to police.

Officers found the stolen flatbed hours later, around 5 p.m., abandoned after crashing into a utility pole not far away, near East 235th Street and White Plains Road.

The NYPD said its officer were searching for a man in his late 50s to early 60s and bald, captured in surveillance images.

The investigation is ongoing.

