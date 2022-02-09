NYC Foster Mom Accused of Sex Trafficking Young Girls in Her Care

A New York City foster mother and her husband are facing a litany of sex trafficking charges after authorities alleged they forced a series of young women into prostitution - including two girls who had been placed in the woman's care.

Sharice and Kareem Mitchell allegedly trafficked eight women between 2018 and this month, forcing them into sex acts in cars and hotels throughout the city.

“Sex traffickers target the most vulnerable New Yorkers, including – far too often – young New Yorkers in the child welfare system,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “As alleged, instead of providing a safe home, this husband and wife forced eight young women to engage in prostitution."

Prosecutors allege Sharice Mitchell lied on her application to be a foster parent, indicating her sex offender husband didn't live with her, when in fact he did. (Kareem Mitchell was convicted in 2008 on federal charges of transporting a minor for prostitution.)

"Two of the eight survivors were women who had been placed in (her) care as young adults," the Manhattan DA's office said.

Kareem Mitchell, 38, faces four counts of felony sex trafficking. Sharice Mitchell, 51, faces three counts of felony sex trafficking. They were arrested at Sharice Mitchell's Bronx apartment Wednesday morning, and both entered pleas of not guilty in court Wednesday afternoon.