Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

NYC Food Delivery Worker Stabbed on Way to Dropoff by Man on Bike: Cops

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have yet to announce an arrest following a brutal attack Sunday between two bicyclists riding down a street in Brooklyn.

New video released by the NYPD shows the attack of a deliveryman in Cypress Hills in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was around 4 p.m. when the 53-year-old victim was riding his bike to make a food delivery, according to police.

The video shows a second cyclist riding a short distance behind the victim before stabbing him in the back. The delivery worker fell to the ground while his attacker pedaled away.

Police say this man is wanted for stabbing a delivery man in Cypress Hills on Sunday.

Police say the suspect wore a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

NY on Cusp of Restriction-Erasing Milestone; City to Hold Ticker-Tape Parade for Frontline Heroes

Storm Team 4 11 hours ago

Damaging Winds, Large Hail Possible Late Monday as Severe Storm Risk Returns

The victim was treated for the stabbing but he is expected to recover.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDCypress Hills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us