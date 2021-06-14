NYC Food Delivery Worker Stabbed on Way to Dropoff by Man on Bike: Cops

Police have yet to announce an arrest following a brutal attack Sunday between two bicyclists riding down a street in Brooklyn.
New video released by the NYPD shows the attack of a deliveryman in Cypress Hills in the middle of the afternoon on Sunday.
It was around 4 p.m. when the 53-year-old victim was riding his bike to make a food delivery, according to police.
The video shows a second cyclist riding a short distance behind the victim before stabbing him in the back. The delivery worker fell to the ground while his attacker pedaled away.
Police say the suspect wore a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants and black sneakers.
The victim was treated for the stabbing but he is expected to recover.
