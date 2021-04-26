NYC Driver Hospitalized After Attackers Smash Glass Bottle Against His Head

A driver in Queens suffered serious head injuries after he took a glass bottle to the head in an early morning assault over the weekend, police said.

The 41-year-old man and vehicle-for-hire driver was reportedly disputing with a group of men over the capacity limits of his car when they attacked, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was nearly 20 minutes after midnight on Sunday morning when the incident unfolded at the intersection of 138th Street and Jamaica Avenue.

Police said driver suffered serious head injuries from a glass bottle. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital.

The suspects were in the wind Sunday morning and no arrests had been announced the following day.