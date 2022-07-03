Crime and Courts

NYC Driver Ditches Jeep, Runs From Scene of Deadly Crash

A cyclist riding through the Bronx in the middle of the afternoon was struck and killed by the driver of Jeep who fled the area on foot.

Hours after the 3 p.m. incident, police were still searching for the man responsible.

Police said the 20-year-old cyclist was riding along Metcalf Avenue near East 172nd Street, in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

He was mowed down by the driver of a white Jeep Cherokee who abandoned the vehicle and ran off.

A description of the suspect hasn't been released by officials.

