NYC Doctor Charged With Illegally Prescribing Oxycodone Pills

FBI agents arrested a doctor who ran a Manhattan pain management clinic and the clinic’s manager on federal narcotics charges, court papers filed in US District Court in Manhattan say.

Dr. Howard Adelglass and Marcello Sansone were arrested Wednesday, law enforcement sources said. Adelglass operates a pain clinic on Central Park South in Manhattan.

Adelglass is accused of illegally prescribing more than 1.3 million ocycodone pills since 2017 to patients who were drug addicted. Many of the patients receiving prescriptions failed drug tests administered at the clinic, court papers say.

Sansone is described in the court papers as having initially been a patient at the clinic and then began referring others to the clinic. He eventually became manager of the clinic, the indictment says.

Adelglass is accused of generally not conducting thorough examinations, or sometimes no examination at all, before issuing the prescriptions to patients.

Many of Adelglass’s patients receiving oxycodone prescriptions were formerly patients of New York City area doctors who had been arrested and charged with illegal oxycodone distribution, court papers say.

