NYC Couple Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Roommate After Alleged Fight Over Volume

A Bronx man was found dead Friday morning after getting into a heated argument with two of his roommates over their volume, police said.

The department is investigating an argument that allegedly broke out overnight and allegedly resulted in a boyfriend and girlfriend fatally stabbing their roommate.

The victim got into a heated argument with the couple before things turned physical and the suspects stabbed the man, according to a detective. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Officers took the man and woman into custody after 3 a.m. at their apartment on Perry Avenue after responding to a 911 call of an assault. The man and woman are 21 and 20, respectively.

The NYPD said the 29-year-old victim was discovered in the residence with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

The investigation is ongoing.

